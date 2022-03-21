How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston faces Washington, aims to end 5-game slide

Washington Wizards (30-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (17-54, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its five-game losing streak when the Rockets play Washington.

The Rockets have gone 10-25 at home. Houston has a 6-41 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wizards have gone 12-22 away from home. Washington is 8-16 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 114-111 on Jan. 6. Jalen Green scored 22 points points to help lead the Rockets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Green is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 112.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 114.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Eric Gordon: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (knee).