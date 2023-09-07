How to Watch Houston Texans Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

There are a lot of new faces around the Houston Texans locker room this season, and some are in incredibly important positions! The 2023 Texans season kicks off on CBS, Fox and Paramount+ on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Texans finished 3-13 last season, just missing out on the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they still got some blue-chip talents! You can see if that talent translates from college to the NFL with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Houston Texans Season

About 2023 Houston Texans Season

The Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with their second-overall pick in this year’s draft, then moved back up to grab Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson with the third-overall pick. It was a big swing, as was hiring former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach. There’s plenty of talent on this team, now it’s about putting it all together.

Flexible scheduling rules that take hold in Week 5 mean that any game on or after that date could switch channels. Browse the 2023 Houston Texans schedule as it currently stands below.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, the Houston area is not affected by any carriage or retransmission disputes, so all channels needed to stream the Texans are available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV offers users each channel needed to stream the Texans this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Paramount+?

Yes. Every time the Texans appear on CBS in your market, they’ll be available to stream on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Sling TV?

Sling TV’s Blue plan carries Fox in Houston, so all games appearing on that channel will be available.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on YouTube TV?

You surely can! The 2023 Houston Texans will play on CBS and Fox, both of which are available with a YouTube TV subscription in Houston.

