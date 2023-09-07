 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Houston Texans Paramount Plus

How to Watch Houston Texans Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

There are a lot of new faces around the Houston Texans locker room this season, and some are in incredibly important positions! The 2023 Texans season kicks off on CBS, Fox and Paramount+ on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Texans finished 3-13 last season, just missing out on the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they still got some blue-chip talents! You can see if that talent translates from college to the NFL with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Houston Texans Season

About 2023 Houston Texans Season

The Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with their second-overall pick in this year’s draft, then moved back up to grab Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson with the third-overall pick. It was a big swing, as was hiring former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach. There’s plenty of talent on this team, now it’s about putting it all together.

Flexible scheduling rules that take hold in Week 5 mean that any game on or after that date could switch channels. Browse the 2023 Houston Texans schedule as it currently stands below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. @ Baltimore Ravens CBS
Sept. 17 2 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts Fox
Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. @ Jacksonville Jaguars Fox
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers CBS
Oct. 8 5 1 p.m. @ Atlanta Falcons Fox
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. vs.New Orleans Saints Fox
Oct. 22 7 BYE
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. @ Carolina Panthers Fox
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CBS
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals CBS
Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals CBS
Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars CBS
Dec. 3 13 4:05 p.m. vs. Denver Broncos CBS
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. @ New York Jets CBS
Dec. 17 15 1 p.m. @ Tennessee Titans CBS
Dec. 24 16 1 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns CBS
Dec. 31 17 1 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans Fox
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD vs. Indianapolis Colts TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, the Houston area is not affected by any carriage or retransmission disputes, so all channels needed to stream the Texans are available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on ESPN+?

No, the Texans are not due to appear on ESPN+ at any point in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV offers users each channel needed to stream the Texans this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Paramount+?

Yes. Every time the Texans appear on CBS in your market, they’ll be available to stream on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Peacock?

No, the Texans have no games scheduled on NBC or Peacock at any point this year as of now.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Prime Video?

No, as the schedule stands the Texans are not slated to play any “Thursday Night Football” games on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Sling TV?

Sling TV’s Blue plan carries Fox in Houston, so all games appearing on that channel will be available.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Texans or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Houston Texans on YouTube TV?

You surely can! The 2023 Houston Texans will play on CBS and Fox, both of which are available with a YouTube TV subscription in Houston.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
CBS---$11.99
Fox---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS and Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Preview the 2023 Houston Texans Season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.