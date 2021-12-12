How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans Week 14 NFL Game Live Online Streaming on December 12, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the Houston Texans face the Seattle Seahawks from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Fox on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can You Stream Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks on NFL Game Pass?

With NFL Game Pass, you won’t be able to watch the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game live, you will be able to listen to the live radio broadcast. Immediately, after the game ends however, you will be able to stream the game on-demand with NFL Game Pass.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game. You would be able to stream CBS.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Stream

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans Game Preview: Seahawks look to win 2 in a row in visit to terrible Texans

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will attempt to win consecutive games for the first time this season Sunday when they visit the woeful Houston Texans, losers of 10 of their last 11.

Seattle (4-8) got a 30-23 victory over the 49ers last week to snap a three-game skid as Russell Wilson had his best game since returning from finger surgery on Nov. 14. He threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, and Seattle’s defense had a late goal-line stand to secure the win.

Now the Seahawks will visit a Houston team coming off a 31-0 loss to the Colts at home that is searching for answers in this increasingly difficult season.

“We’ve got to capture some of the rhythm that we felt in the game last week and add to it,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I would love to see us play a good complementary game where we are feeding off one another on offense and defense, maybe capture some of the opportunities that could arise on special teams, and just play really good football. ..

It’s a big week for us to come back, capture a win this week, and take the next step.

Despite their struggles this season, Houston coach David Culley knows better than to underestimate the Seahawks.

It’s a very good group,” he said. “They’ve had a history of always being a very good group. It’s a team that always keeps the ball in front of you, and it’s a team that has also taken the ball away.

TAYLOR BENCHED

The Texans benched veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Davis Mills and coach David Culley said Mills will start for the rest of the season, beginning Sunday.

Culley benched Taylor for Mills in the third quarter of last week’s defeat with the Texans (2-10) trailing 21-0. Culley evaluated the position this week before announcing his decision Friday.

“He gives us the best chance to win,” Culley said of Mills.

Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, threw eight interceptions with seven touchdowns in 6½ games filling in when Taylor was injured. Taylor has five interceptions with just two TD passes in the four games since returning from a strained hamstring.

NEAL’S TIME

Ryan Neal returns to the starting lineup at strong safety with Jamal Adams out for the season after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder and undergoing surgery.

Neal has been used in spots throughout the season as a sixth defensive back, but has not played consistently. It is notable that Seattle’s defense started to make a turn in its third down numbers once it went to six defensive backs and got Neal on the field in passing situations.

When Adams missed time with injuries in 2020, Neal played very well in a starting role. The issue for Seattle is putting Neal into the starting lineup may limit some of those packages using extra defensive backs.

I really hope that me shadowing him and learning from behind him can help us remain having that flexibility in our defense and not have to shy away from anything that we’ve been doing,” Neal said. “That’s the hope that I can give the coaches and hopefully they can trust me to do the job.

CUNNINGHAM CUT

The Texans will be without one of their most consistent defenders Sunday after waiving outside linebacker Zach Cunningham on Wednesday following his second suspension for violating team rules this season.

The Texans drafted Cunningham in the second round in 2017 and signed him to a four-year, $58 million contract extension before last season. He went on to have his best season in 2020, setting career highs and leading the NFL in both total tackles (164) and solo tackles (106).

Cunningham was suspended for Sunday’s game after violating team rules after being suspended for a quarter earlier this season for the same thing.

WAKE UP CALL

Playing games with early kickoffs in the Eastern or Central time zones used to be a problem that lingered with the Seahawks as a franchise until 2012.

Since then, they’ve been great anytime they’re asked to play at 10 a.m. Seattle time. The Seahawks are 20-7 in their last 27 games with early kickoffs and have won 12 of the past 13.

This will be the second and final early kickoff of the season for Seattle. The Seahawks won at Indianapolis in Week 1.

RARE AIR

Tyler Lockett may not reach the mark this week, but he’s on the verge of joining rare company. The Seahawks receiver needs 119 yards receiving to reach 1,000 yards for the third straight season.

The only other player in franchise history to do that is Hall of Famer Steve Largent. Lockett has a good chance of setting a career high in yards this season as well. His previous best came in 2019 when he had 1,057 yards receiving.

He’s been a marvelous pro. I say that because of his consistency and his consistency at such a high level,” Carroll said. “He’s never not been at the top level of play. He isn’t always recognized for it for whatever reason, although I think in the past couple of years his numbers have been so crazy positive that everybody is aware of him.