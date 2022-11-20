How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans Week 11 Game Live Online on November 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Houston Texans face the Washington Commanders from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders

The Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets, including Washington D.C and Houston. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can You Stream Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders on NFL+?

If the Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans Game Preview: Commanders guard against letdown at Texans after big win

HOUSTON (AP) — Riding the wave from their big win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are guarding against a letdown against the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will start a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, said the team was reminded this week that although the Texans have one win, they’ve been competitive in almost every game.

“They’re close. … We can’t take them lightly,” Heinicke said. “Obviously, we had a huge game against the divisional opponent, undefeated, big win. The worst thing that we can do is go and lay an egg on Sunday. So again, we’re just trying to keep the ball rolling, keep working hard.”

And coach Ron Rivera is quick to remind his team that at .500 and in last place in the NFC East, it still has a long way to go despite the win over the Eagles.

“We’ve not arrived by any means. … So, let’s get refocused, let’s get ready to face Houston,” he said. “I’ve always appreciated and respected the way coach (Lovie) Smith does things and I think our players have to understand that.”

The Commanders have won four of five after opening the season 1-4. The Texans are the only team in the league with just one win and are searching for a way to end a four-game skid.

“You get frustrated when you’re not winning,” Houston tight end Jordan Akins said. “We’re trying to do more, come together, do more off the field, come together as a team and just push each other more inside the building as well. Practice harder, study more, do just a little more.”

HEINICKE AGAIN

Heinicke will start Sunday, with Rivera saying Wentz has not yet been designated to return from injured reserve after having surgery to repair a broken finger. It’s a game-by-game proposition for the Commanders, who are 3-1 since Heinicke took over for Wentz.

“We have time,” Rivera said. “That’s the really good thing that is on our side. (Heinicke has) done some good things, and we’ll see how it happens this week.”

Heinicke, who was out of football two years ago before joining Washington in December 2020 as its quarantine quarterback, tries not to think too much about the pressure of being in a leading role.

“At the end of the day when I’m driving into the facility, I’m like, ‘This is a game that I grew up wishing to play, and it’s a game that young people play,’” Heinicke said. “It’s supposed to be fun, so I try and keep it very simple and fun.”

STICKING WITH MILLS

Smith was asked why he hadn’t considered a quarterback change after Davis Mills and Houston’s offense converted one of six trips inside the red zone in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Despite the struggles of the second-year player, Smith stood behind Mills after the game and when questioned about it later in the week.

“Just don’t think it’s time, as simple as that,” Smith said.

He was also quick to point out that Mills, who has thrown five interceptions in the last four games, is far from the only player who is struggling.

“We don’t think that … Davis Mills’ play (is) all of our problems, (like), ‘Let’s just get Davis out of there and everything’s OK,’” Smith said. “We’re going to keep working on a lot of different things.”

LIMITED CHASE?

More than a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee, Chase Young could make his season debut for Washington. Young has been on the physically unable to perform list and slowly working his way back from surgery, which involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear on the other side.

If he does play, Young will be on what Rivera called a “pitch count” of snaps.

“The big part of it is, especially right now, is wanting to get as close as you can to live action, and you really can’t,” Rivera said. “So, we have to try and figure out how he can get as many as good reps in the next couple of days to get a good gauge of where he’s at.”

The Commanders have been patient and clear they won’t rush back the second overall draft pick in 2020 who became Defensive Rookie of the Year and should be a franchise cornerstone for many seasons to come.

DAMEON DOING IT ALL

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has led Houston’s offense with 772 yards rushing, which tops all rookies and ranks fifth in the NFL.

Pierce also has 126 yards receiving and needs 102 yards of offense Sunday to become the third player in franchise history to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards in the first 10 games of a season, joining Arian Foster (four times) and DeAndre Hopkins. He would be the third rookie in team history to top 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season and the first since Steve Slaton in 2008.