How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Houston Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #15 Houston Cougars face the Alcorn State Braves from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Alcorn State Braves

When: Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Houston vs. Alcorn State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. Alcorn State on ESPN+?

You can watch the Houston vs. Alcorn State game with ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. Houston Game Preview: Alcorn State faces tough test vs No. 15 Houston

Alcorn State (1-6) vs. No. 15 Houston (7-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Houston presents a tough challenge for Alcorn State. Alcorn State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Houston remains No. 15 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Northwestern State and Bryant last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Kyler Edwards, Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 37 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.LIKEABLE LENELL: Lenell Henry has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Houston has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 87.8 points while giving up 54.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Braves. Houston has an assist on 65 of 113 field goals (57.5 percent) across its previous three games while Alcorn State has assists on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 54.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars fourth among Division I teams. The Alcorn State offense has averaged 61.7 points through seven games (ranked 243rd, nationally).