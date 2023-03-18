How to Watch Auburn vs. Houston NCAA Tourney Game Live Online on March 18, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT, the #1 Houston Cougars face the #25 Auburn Tigers from Legacy Arena at BJCC. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Auburn Tigers

The Houston vs. Auburn game will be streaming on TBS





Auburn vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston Cougars take on the Auburn Tigers in second round

By The Associated Press

Auburn Tigers (21-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (32-3, 17-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -5.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cougars have gone 17-1 against AAC opponents, with a 15-2 record in non-conference play. Houston is eighth in college basketball with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Tigers are 10-8 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks seventh in the SEC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 13.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Broome is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.