How to Watch Butler vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST, the #15 Houston Cougars face the Butler Bulldogs from Mandalay Bay Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Butler Bulldogs

The Houston vs. Butler game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. Butler on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Butler game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Butler on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Butler game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Butler on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. Butler game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Butler on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Butler game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Houston vs. Butler on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Butler game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Butler on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Butler game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ Premium For Free Through November 29th (normally $10)

Can you stream Houston vs. Butler on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Butler game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Butler vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston, Butler meet in Maui Invitational

Butler (3-1) vs. Houston (3-0)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Houston are set to face off in the Maui Invitational. Houston beat Virginia by 20 points on Tuesday, while Butler came up short in a 73-52 game to Michigan State on Wednesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Kyler Edwards, Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore have combined to score 38 percent of Houston’s points this season. For Butler, Jair Bolden, Bryce Nze and Ty Groce have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marcus Sasser has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Houston field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among AAC teams.