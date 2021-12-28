How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #12 Houston Cougars face the Cincinnati Bearcats from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

When: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 12 Houston looks for home win vs Cincy

Cincinnati (10-3, 0-0) vs. No. 12 Houston (11-2, 0-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Houston looks for its fourth straight win over Cincinnati at Fertitta Center. The last victory for the Bearcats at Houston was a 67-58 win on Jan. 7, 2017.

TEAM LEADERS: Marcus Sasser has averaged 16.3 points to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing Sasser is Kyler Edwards, who is accounting for 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been led by David DeJulius, who is averaging 12.5 points.DOMINANT DAVID: DeJulius has connected on 25.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cougars are 11-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bearcats are 8-0 when the team records at least six steals and 2-3 when falling short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 83.4 points while giving up 52.3.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 56 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.