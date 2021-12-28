 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #12 Houston Cougars face the Cincinnati Bearcats from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Houston vs. Cincinnati game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. Cincinnati on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Cincinnati on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Cincinnati on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Cincinnati on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Cincinnati on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Cincinnati game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Cincinnati on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Cincinnati game.

Can you stream Houston vs. Cincinnati on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Cincinnati game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 12 Houston looks for home win vs Cincy

Cincinnati (10-3, 0-0) vs. No. 12 Houston (11-2, 0-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Houston looks for its fourth straight win over Cincinnati at Fertitta Center. The last victory for the Bearcats at Houston was a 67-58 win on Jan. 7, 2017.

TEAM LEADERS: Marcus Sasser has averaged 16.3 points to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing Sasser is Kyler Edwards, who is accounting for 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been led by David DeJulius, who is averaging 12.5 points.DOMINANT DAVID: DeJulius has connected on 25.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cougars are 11-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bearcats are 8-0 when the team records at least six steals and 2-3 when falling short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 83.4 points while giving up 52.3.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 56 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.