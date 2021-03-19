How to Watch Houston vs. Cleveland State on truTV for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the #6 Houston Cougars face the Cleveland State Vikings from Assembly Hall. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Cougars vs. Cleveland State Vikings
- When: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT
- TV: truTV
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
