How to Watch Houston vs. Cleveland State on truTV for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the #6 Houston Cougars face the Cleveland State Vikings from Assembly Hall. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Cleveland State Vikings

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
truTV--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: truTV + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: truTV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: truTV + 30 Top Cable Channels

