How to Watch Hofstra Pride vs. Houston Cougars Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #15 Houston Cougars face the Hofstra Pride from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Hofstra Pride

When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Houston vs. Hofstra game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on ESPN+?

You can watch the Houston vs. Hofstra game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game.

Live TV Streaming Option

Hofstra vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston gets 2021-22 season underway against Hofstra

Hofstra (0-0) vs. Houston (0-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston opens its season by hosting the Hofstra Pride. Hofstra went 13-10 last year, while Houston ended up 28-4.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Hofstra went 4-3 against programs outside its conference, while Houston went 10-1 in such games.