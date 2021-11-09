 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Hofstra Pride vs. Houston Cougars Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #15 Houston Cougars face the Hofstra Pride from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Hofstra Pride

The Houston vs. Hofstra game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on ESPN+?

You can watch the Houston vs. Hofstra game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Hofstra on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Hofstra game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Hofstra vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston gets 2021-22 season underway against Hofstra

Hofstra (0-0) vs. Houston (0-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston opens its season by hosting the Hofstra Pride. Hofstra went 13-10 last year, while Houston ended up 28-4.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Hofstra went 4-3 against programs outside its conference, while Houston went 10-1 in such games.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.