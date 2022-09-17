 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas vs. Houston Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Houston Cougars face the Kansas Jayhawks from John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Houston vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPNU on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. Kansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. Kansas game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Kansas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Kansas game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV Extra Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Kansas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Kansas game on ESPNU with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Kansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Kansas game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Kansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Kansas game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Kansas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Kansas game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Kansas vs. Houston Game Preview: Kansas looks to improve to 3-0 in visit to Houston Cougars

Kansas (2-0) at Houston (1-1), 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Line: Houston by 10 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Kansas 3-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas, 2-0 for the first time since 2011 and are fourth in the nation in scoring 52.5 points a game, will try and continue its early success in a visit to Houston. The Cougars look to rebound after dropping a 33-30 two overtime thriller at Texas Tech last week.

KEY MATCHUP

RB Devin Neal vs. Houston’s run defense. Neal is tied for first in the nation with five touchdowns this season. Neal has four rushing touchdowns and a TD reception to become the first Jayhawk since 2009 to have five touchdowns in the first two games. The Cougars are tied for 47th in the nation by allowing 111 yards rushing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: CB Cobee Bryant sealed the team’s 55-42 win over West Virginia last week with an interception return for a touchdown. It was his second touchdown of the year after he returned a blocked field goal for a score in the opener against Tennessee Tech.

Houston: DL Derek Parish set an American Athletic Conference record against the Red Raiders with 6 ½ tackles for losses and 4 ½ sacks. The 4 ½ sacks rank third in school history and are the most by a Cougar since 1990.

FACTS & FIGURES

These teams last met in the Fort Worth Bowl in 2005 when the Jayhawks won 42-13. … Kansas leads the nation in third-down conversions (17 of 23 chances). … QB Jalon Daniels threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns last week. He has at least one TD pass in six straight games. … The Jayhawks have 10 rushing touchdowns and average more than 7.5 yards a carry. … LB Rich Miller had the second double-digit tackle game of his career with 12 last week. … The Cougars have played five overtime periods in their first two games. … Houston has won a school-record seven straight home openers dating to 2015. … The Cougars have scored 10 or more points in 100 straight games and at least 21 points in 42 consecutive regular-season games. … QB Clayton Tune has thrown for 472 yards with four touchdowns and one interception this season. … WR Nathaniel Dell leads the team with 12 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

