 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Kent State vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the #2 Houston Cougars face the Kent State Golden Flashes. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

You can watch the Houston vs. Kent State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Kent State vs. Houston Game Preview: Carry and Kent State host No. 2 Houston

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-1) at Houston Cougars (5-0)

Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -19.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the No. 2 Houston Cougars after Sincere Carry scored 25 points in Kent State’s 74-72 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. Houston ranks second in the AAC in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Jarace Walker leads the Cougars with 7.0 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 1-1 on the road. Kent State averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Walker is averaging 12.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Houston.

Carry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Miryne Thomas is averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Kent State.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.