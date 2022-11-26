How to Watch Kent State vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the #2 Houston Cougars face the Kent State Golden Flashes. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

When: Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Houston vs. Kent State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Kent State vs. Houston Game Preview: Carry and Kent State host No. 2 Houston

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-1) at Houston Cougars (5-0)

Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -19.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the No. 2 Houston Cougars after Sincere Carry scored 25 points in Kent State’s 74-72 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. Houston ranks second in the AAC in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Jarace Walker leads the Cougars with 7.0 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 1-1 on the road. Kent State averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Walker is averaging 12.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Houston.

Carry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Miryne Thomas is averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Kent State.