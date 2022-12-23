 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch 2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston Game Live Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Houston Cougars face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The Houston vs. Louisiana game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Independence Bowl on December 23 will feature Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) and Houston (7-5). Louisiana-Lafayette is seeking a fourth straight bowl victory and a winning record in its first season under head coach Michael Desormeaux.

Houston is looking for its second straight bowl victory and 13th overall. The key matchup in the game will be Houston’s passing game, led by quarterback Clayton Tune with 37 touchdown passes this season, against a Louisiana-Lafayette’s secondary which has 15 interceptions on the season. Louisiana-Lafayette’s defense has forced 23 total turnovers this season, which will be a key if they are to prevail.

Houston has had six of its 12 games come down to the final drive, with three ending in overtime. This will be Houston’s last game as a member of the American Athletic Conference before its move to the Big 12 in 2023.

While the game is on ESPN, it won’t be simulcast on ESPN+ because they don’t air College Football games that are ESPN exclusive telecasts.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Louisiana vs. Houston Game Preview: Independence Bowl pits Houston's Tune vs. ball-hawking ULL

Independence Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) vs. Houston (7-5), Dec. 23, 3 p.m. EST (ESPN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Houston by 7 1/2.

Series record: Houston leads 6-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Louisiana-Lafayette seeks a fourth straight bowl victory and aims to secure a winning record in its first season since Michael Desormeaux took over as head coach following Billy Napier’s departure for Florida. The Ragin’ Cajuns are seeking their seventh bowl victory overall. Houston is seeking its second straight bowl victory and 13th overall.

KEY MATCHUP

Houston’s passing game against Louisiana-Lafayette’s secondary. Cougars QB Clayton Tune’s 37 TD passes this season places him in contention for the national lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns have intercepted 15 passes this season, led by defensive back Bralen Trahan with four. Trahan has 13 interceptions in his career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana-Lafayette: DL Zi’Yon Hill-Green has 21 career sacks and needs one more to break the school record.

Houston: WR Nathaniel Dell has 1,354 yards and 15 TDs receiving, which placed in first in the nation in those categories for the regular season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisiana-Lafayette returner Eric Garror is one of five FBS players with two punt returns for touchdowns this season. His three career returns for touchdowns is tied for the school record. … The Ragin’ Cajuns are playing in a fifth straight bowl game and 10th overall. … ULL won the last meeting, 31-28, on Oct. 7, 2006, when head coach Michael Desormeaux played QB and defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan played safety for the Ragin’ Cajuns. … Louisiana-Lafayette’s defense has forced 23 total turnovers this season. … Houston is 5-2 in its previous seven games. … The Independence Bowl is Houston’s last game as a member of the American Athletic Conference before its move to the Big 12 for the 2023 season. … WR Matthew Golden’s seven TD catches this season set a Cougars’ true freshman record. He is also the only freshman nationally to have four TD catches of 20-plus yards. … Six of Houston’s 12 games have come down to the final drive, with a school-record three games ending in overtime.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.