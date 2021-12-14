How to Watch Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Houston Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 Houston Cougars face the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns

When: Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 14 Houston takes on La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-4) vs. No. 14 Houston (8-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston hosts Louisiana-Lafayette in a non-conference matchup. Both teams are coming off of road losses on Saturday. Houston lost 83-82 to Alabama, while Louisiana-Lafayette fell 78-69 at Louisiana Tech.

SAVVY SENIORS: Houston’s Kyler Edwards, Fabian White Jr. and Josh Carlton have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Sasser has connected on 45.1 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 47 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Houston’s Edwards has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 4 of 19 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana-Lafayette has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64 points and allowing 82.3 points during those contests. Houston has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 52.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. The Louisiana-Lafayette offense has turned the ball over on 22 percent of its possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).