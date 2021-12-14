 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Houston Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 Houston Cougars face the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns

The Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette on ESPN+?

You can watch the Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 14 Houston takes on La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-4) vs. No. 14 Houston (8-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston hosts Louisiana-Lafayette in a non-conference matchup. Both teams are coming off of road losses on Saturday. Houston lost 83-82 to Alabama, while Louisiana-Lafayette fell 78-69 at Louisiana Tech.

SAVVY SENIORS: Houston’s Kyler Edwards, Fabian White Jr. and Josh Carlton have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Sasser has connected on 45.1 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 47 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Houston’s Edwards has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 4 of 19 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana-Lafayette has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64 points and allowing 82.3 points during those contests. Houston has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 52.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. The Louisiana-Lafayette offense has turned the ball over on 22 percent of its possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.