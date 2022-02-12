How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the #6 Houston Cougars face the Memphis Tigers from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Houston vs. Memphis game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ABC on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Memphis game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. Memphis game on ABC with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Memphis game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Memphis game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Memphis game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Memphis game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Memphis game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis vs. Houston Game Preview: Memphis faces No. 6 Houston on 4-game win streak

Memphis Tigers (13-8, 7-4 AAC) at Houston Cougars (20-4, 9-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on No. 6 Houston.

The Cougars are 12-0 on their home court. Houston leads the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.5 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 7-4 in AAC play. Memphis has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is averaging 14 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Josh Carlton is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tyler Harris is averaging 10 points for the Tigers. Josh Minott is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.