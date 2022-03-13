How to Watch 2022 AAC Championship Memphis vs. Houston Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT, the #18 Houston Cougars face the Memphis Tigers from Dickies Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers

When: Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Houston vs. Memphis game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Memphis game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Memphis game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. Memphis game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Memphis game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Memphis game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Memphis game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Houston vs. Memphis on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Memphis game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston and Memphis play for AAC Championship

Memphis Tigers (21-9, 13-5 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (28-6, 15-3 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Houston Cougars and the Memphis Tigers play for the AAC Championship.

The Cougars have gone 16-1 in home games. Houston scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 13-5 against AAC opponents. Memphis averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Alex Lomax with 4.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Memphis won the last meeting 75-61 on March 6. Tyler Harris scored 15 to help lead Memphis to the win, and Kyler Edwards scored 19 points for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging 9.4 points, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jalen Duren is averaging 12.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.