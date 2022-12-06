How to Watch North Florida vs. Houston Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #1 Houston Cougars face the North Florida Ospreys. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. North Florida Ospreys

When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Houston vs. North Florida game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

North Florida vs. Houston Game Preview: Hendricksen leads North Florida against No. 1 Houston after 22-point outing

North Florida Ospreys (2-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Carter Hendricksen scored 22 points in North Florida’s 93-88 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. Houston leads college basketball giving up just 48.0 points per game while holding opponents to 30.8% shooting.

The Ospreys have gone 0-5 away from home. North Florida gives up 80.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Houston.

Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Florida.