 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch North Florida vs. Houston Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #1 Houston Cougars face the North Florida Ospreys. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. North Florida Ospreys

You can watch the Houston vs. North Florida game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

North Florida vs. Houston Game Preview: Hendricksen leads North Florida against No. 1 Houston after 22-point outing

North Florida Ospreys (2-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Carter Hendricksen scored 22 points in North Florida’s 93-88 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. Houston leads college basketball giving up just 48.0 points per game while holding opponents to 30.8% shooting.

The Ospreys have gone 0-5 away from home. North Florida gives up 80.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Houston.

Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Florida.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.