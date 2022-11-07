How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #3 Houston Cougars face the Northern Colorado Bears. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Northern Colorado Bears

When: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Houston vs. Northern Colorado game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Northern Colorado vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston tips off season at home against Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears at Houston Cougars

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -23.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Cougars begin the season at home against the Northern Colorado Bears.

Houston finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 32-7 overall. The Cougars averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

Northern Colorado finished 22-16 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Bears averaged 77.9 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point distance last season.