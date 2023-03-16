How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Live Online on March 16, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT, the #1 Houston Cougars face the Northern Kentucky Norse from Legacy Arena at BJCC. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

The Houston vs. Northern Kentucky game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northern Kentucky on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky game on TNT with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northern Kentucky on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky game on TNT with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northern Kentucky on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky game on TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Houston vs. Northern Kentucky on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky game on TNT with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northern Kentucky on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston Cougars play the Northern Kentucky Norse in first round of NCAA Tournament

Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12, 14-6 Horizon League) vs. Houston Cougars (31-3, 17-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -18.5; over/under is 121

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Houston Cougars play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Cougars have gone 17-1 against AAC teams, with a 14-2 record in non-conference play. Houston is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

The Norse’s record in Horizon League play is 14-6. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon League scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Chris Brandon averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’wan Roberts is averaging 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Marques Warrick is averaging 19.1 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.