How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #15 Houston Cougars face the Northwestern State Demons from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Northwestern State Demons

When: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Houston vs. Northwestern State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northwestern State on ESPN+?

You can watch the Houston vs. Northwestern State game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northwestern State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Northwestern State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northwestern State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Northwestern State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northwestern State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Northwestern State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northwestern State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Northwestern State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northwestern State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Northwestern State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Northwestern State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Northwestern State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Live TV Streaming Option

Northwestern State vs. Houston Game Preview: NW State hopes to end skid vs No. 15 Houston

Northwestern State (1-6) vs. No. 15 Houston (5-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on No. 15 Houston. Northwestern State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Houston is coming off a 78-49 win in Las Vegas over Oregon on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: This will be a homecoming game for Demons sophomore Cedric Garrett, who’s putting up eight points this season. Kendal Coleman has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 16.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Marcus Sasser has averaged 17.3 points while Kyler Edwards has put up 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Sasser has connected on 43.9 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Houston’s Edwards has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 44.7 percent of them, and is 15 of 31 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 84.7 points during those contests. Houston has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 56.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Houston defense has held opponents to 55.7 points per game, the 11th-lowest mark in Division I. Northwestern State has allowed an average of 81 points through seven games (ranking the Demons 226th).