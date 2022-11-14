How to Watch Oral Roberts vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #3 Houston Cougars face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

When: Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Houston vs. Oral Roberts game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Oral Roberts vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 3 Houston plays Oral Roberts following Walker's 23-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Houston Cougars (2-0)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston hosts the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston’s 81-55 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

Houston went 32-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Cougars averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

Oral Roberts finished 8-6 on the road and 19-12 overall a season ago. The Golden Eagles shot 45.6% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.