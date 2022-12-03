How to Watch Saint Mary’s vs. Houston Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #1 Houston Cougars face the Saint Mary's Gaels. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary's vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 1 Houston Cougars and the Saint Mary's Gaels play in Fort Worth, Texas

Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-2) vs. Houston Cougars (7-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels and the No. 1 Houston Cougars square off in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cougars are 7-0 in non-conference play. Houston averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Gaels have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is ninth in the WCC with 12.5 assists per game led by Logan Johnson averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 44.1% and averaging 10.6 points for Houston.

Mitchell Saxen is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds for Saint Mary’s (CA).