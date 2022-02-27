How to Watch SMU vs. Houston Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the #14 Houston Cougars face the SMU Mustangs from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. SMU Mustangs

When: Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Houston vs. SMU game will be streaming on ESPN.

All Live TV Streaming Options

SMU vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 14 Houston hosts SMU following Edwards' 21-point showing

SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (23-5, 12-2 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston plays the SMU Mustangs after Kyler Edwards scored 21 points in Houston’s 81-67 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Cougars are 13-1 on their home court. Houston is second in the AAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Jamal Shead averaging 5.6.

The Mustangs have gone 11-3 against AAC opponents. SMU is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Mustangs won the last meeting 85-83 on Feb. 10. Kendric Davis scored 22 points to help lead the Mustangs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Davis is scoring 19.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers is averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.