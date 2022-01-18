How to Watch South Florida vs. Houston Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #11 Houston Cougars face the South Florida Bulls from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. South Florida Bulls

When: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Houston vs. South Florida game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. South Florida on ESPN+?

You can watch the Houston vs. South Florida game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. South Florida on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. South Florida game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. South Florida on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. South Florida game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. South Florida on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. South Florida game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. South Florida on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. South Florida game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. South Florida on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. South Florida game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. South Florida on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. South Florida game.

South Florida vs. Houston Game Preview: South Florida visits No. 11 Houston after Edwards' 29-point outing

South Florida Bulls (6-10, 1-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (15-3, 4-0 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Houston faces the South Florida Bulls after Kyler Edwards scored 29 points in Houston’s 66-64 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Cougars are 9-0 on their home court. Houston is ninth in the AAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Edwards averaging 4.6.

The Bulls are 1-3 in AAC play. South Florida has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Cougars won the last meeting on Jan. 6. Josh Carlton scored 30 points points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Edwards is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Caleb Murphy is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.