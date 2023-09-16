How to Watch TCU vs. Houston 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

They say everything’s bigger in Texas and there is a Texas-sized (https://thestreamable.com/sports/ncaa-football text: college football) matchup on Fox on Saturday, Sept. 16 as both the Houston Cougars and the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs look to get above .500 after an embarrassing early-season losses. The Cougs fell last week to in-state rival Rice, while TCU was blown out in its season opener by Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes. See who gets back in the win column when the game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. TCU Horned Frogs

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Location: TDECU Stadium | 3700 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77204

TDECU Stadium | 3700 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77204 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Houston vs. TCU Game

The Houston vs. TCU game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. TCU on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. TCU on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. TCU game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Houston vs. TCU on Fubo?

You can watch the Houston vs. TCU game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. TCU on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. TCU game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. TCU on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. TCU game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.