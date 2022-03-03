How to Watch Temple vs. Houston Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #14 Houston Cougars face the Temple Owls from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Temple Owls

When: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Houston vs. Temple game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Temple vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 14 Houston plays Cincinnati following White's 21-point performance

Cincinnati Bearcats (18-12, 7-9 AAC) at Houston Cougars (24-5, 13-2 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -15; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Fabian White Jr. scored 21 points in Houston’s 75-61 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Cougars have gone 14-1 in home games. Houston ranks second in the AAC with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Josh Carlton averaging 9.6.

The Bearcats are 7-9 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the AAC shooting 31.6% from deep. Jeremiah Davenport leads the Bearcats shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. Houston won the last matchup 80-58 on Feb. 6. White scored 22 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cougars. Taze Moore is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.