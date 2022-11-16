How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #3 Houston Cougars face the Texas Southern Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Houston Cougars vs. Texas Southern Tigers

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Houston vs. Texas Southern game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Texas Southern vs. Houston Game Preview: Mark leads No. 3 Houston against Texas Southern after 23-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (1-3) at Houston Cougars (3-0)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -28.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Tramon Mark scored 23 points in Houston’s 83-45 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Houston finished 32-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.8 last season.

Texas Southern went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 8-10 on the road. The Tigers averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 9.2 bench points last season.