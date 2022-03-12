How to Watch Tulane vs. Houston Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the #18 Houston Cougars face the Tulane Green Wave from Dickies Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Tulane Green Wave

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Tulane vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston Cougars and Tulane Green Wave meet in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (14-14, 10-8 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (27-6, 15-3 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -13.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Houston Cougars face the Tulane Green Wave in the AAC Tournament.

The Cougars are 16-1 on their home court. Houston ranks second in the AAC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Carlton averaging 9.2.

The Green Wave have gone 10-8 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 6.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Houston won 81-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Kyler Edwards led Houston with 21 points, and Jalen Cook led Tulane with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Fabian White Jr. is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Cook is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.