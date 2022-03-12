 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tulane vs. Houston Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the #18 Houston Cougars face the Tulane Green Wave from Dickies Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Tulane Green Wave

The Houston vs. Tulane game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. Tulane on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Tulane game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Tulane on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Tulane game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Tulane on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. Tulane game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Tulane on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Tulane game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Tulane on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Tulane game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Tulane on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Tulane game.

Can you stream Houston vs. Tulane on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Tulane game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Tulane vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston Cougars and Tulane Green Wave meet in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (14-14, 10-8 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (27-6, 15-3 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -13.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Houston Cougars face the Tulane Green Wave in the AAC Tournament.

The Cougars are 16-1 on their home court. Houston ranks second in the AAC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Carlton averaging 9.2.

The Green Wave have gone 10-8 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 6.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Houston won 81-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Kyler Edwards led Houston with 21 points, and Jalen Cook led Tulane with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Fabian White Jr. is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Cook is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

