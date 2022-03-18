 Skip to Content
How to Watch UAB vs. Houston Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT, the #15 Houston Cougars face the UAB Blazers from PPG Paints Arena. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. UAB Blazers

The Houston vs. UAB game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TNT on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. UAB on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. UAB game on TNT with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. UAB on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. UAB game on TNT with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. UAB on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. UAB game on TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. UAB on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. UAB game on TNT with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. UAB on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. UAB game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. UAB on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. UAB game.

Can you stream Houston vs. UAB on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. UAB game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

UAB vs. Houston Game Preview: Houston Cougars take on UAB Blazers in first round of NCAA Tournament

UAB Blazers (27-7, 14-4 C-USA) vs. Houston Cougars (29-6, 15-3 AAC)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Houston Cougars square off against the UAB Blazers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars are 15-3 against AAC opponents. Houston has a 25-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blazers’ record in C-USA games is 14-4. UAB is second in C-USA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Quan Jackson averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games for Houston.

Jordan Walker is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Blazers. Michael Ertel is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 93.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

