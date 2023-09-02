How to Watch UTSA vs. Houston Football Game Live Without Cable

In a highly anticipated season opener, the #25 UTSA Roadrunners and the Houston Cougars meet for the second consecutive year after a thrilling triple-overtime game in the previous season. This year, the game happens on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT from TDECU Stadium and will be airing exclusively on FS1. Not sure how to watch the game? We’ve got all the info you need below:

Houston Cougars vs. UTSA Roadrunners

When : Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT Where : TDECU Stadium | Houston, TX 77204

: TDECU Stadium | Houston, TX 77204 TV Channel : FS1

: FS1

While the Houston Cougars vs. UTSA Roadrunners game will be streaming on FS1 (AKA Fox Sports 1) and is available on Sling, you can also get the channel with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Or, if you are looking for other options, can also stream FS1 on Hulu Live TV or Fubo too. Learn more about your options below.

Last year, Houston narrowly escaped with a 37-35 win in the Alamodome. Both teams have moved to new conferences this year, with Houston joining the Big 12 and UTSA transitioning to the American Athletic Conference.

The Cougars, led by Coach Dana Holgorsen, boast a potent passing attack that ranked seventh in the nation in 2022, averaging 314 yards per game. On the other side, the Roadrunners struggled against the pass, ranking 89th nationally by surrendering 244.5 yards per game. UTSA’s RB Kevorian Barnes, coming off a breakout season where he rushed for 851 yards and had six touchdowns, will be a player to watch. He will be joined by QB Frank Harris, who had a stellar 2022 campaign, throwing for 4,063 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Houston’s new starting QB Donovan Smith, a Texas Tech transfer, will be making his debut. With an 11-4 record in season openers since 2008, Houston aims to start strong against UTSA before facing off against No. 17 TCU. UTSA, under the guidance of coach Jeff Traylor, is no stranger to success, winning 23 out of their last 28 games under his leadership.

Can you stream Houston vs. UTSA on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yep! You can watch the Houston vs. UTSA game on FS1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. UTSA on Fubo?

Just like DIRECTV, you can watch the Houston vs. UTSA game on FS1 with a Free Trial of fuboTV. However, the free trial only lasts a day, so you’ll only get access to today’s football games which are included on ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. UTSA on Sling TV?

Sling is our top choice for this game because it’s the cheapest way to watch college football during the season. You can watch the Houston vs. UTSA game on FS1 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. UTSA on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. UTSA game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. Hulu Live TV doesn’t have a free trial or discount, but does come with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Can you stream Houston vs. UTSA on YouTube TV?

YouTube has the Houston vs. UTSA game on FS1, but it doesn’t come with any perks, discounts, or free trials. If you decide to get YouTube for this game, you will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.