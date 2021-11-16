How to Watch Virginia vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #15 Houston Cougars face the Virginia Cavaliers from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 15 Houston goes up against Virginia

Virginia (1-1) vs. No. 15 Houston (2-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Houston hosts Virginia in an early season matchup. Virginia blew out Radford by 21 in its last outing. Houston remains No. 15 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Hofstra and Rice last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Houston’s Kyler Edwards, Taze Moore and Fabian White Jr. have collectively scored 35 percent of all Cougars points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Sasser has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among AAC teams.