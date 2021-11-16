 Skip to Content
How to Watch Virginia vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #15 Houston Cougars face the Virginia Cavaliers from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Virginia Cavaliers

The Houston vs. Virginia game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston vs. Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Virginia game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Virginia on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Virginia game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston vs. Virginia game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Virginia on Sling TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Virginia game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston vs. Virginia game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Houston vs. Virginia on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Virginia game.

Can you stream Houston vs. Virginia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Houston vs. Virginia game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Virginia vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 15 Houston goes up against Virginia

Virginia (1-1) vs. No. 15 Houston (2-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Houston hosts Virginia in an early season matchup. Virginia blew out Radford by 21 in its last outing. Houston remains No. 15 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Hofstra and Rice last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Houston’s Kyler Edwards, Taze Moore and Fabian White Jr. have collectively scored 35 percent of all Cougars points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Sasser has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among AAC teams.

