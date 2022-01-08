How to Watch Wichita State vs. Houston Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #12 Houston Cougars face the Wichita State Shockers from Fertitta Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Wichita State Shockers

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

The Houston vs. Wichita State game will be streaming on CBS.

Wichita State vs. Houston Game Preview: No. 12 Houston looks to extend streak vs Wichita State

Wichita State (9-4, 0-1) vs. No. 12 Houston (13-2, 2-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Houston looks for its ninth straight conference win against Wichita State. Houston’s last AAC loss came against the Wichita State Shockers 68-63 on Feb. 18, 2021. Wichita State fell 82-64 at home to Memphis on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Houston has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kyler Edwards, Fabian White Jr., Josh Carlton and Taze Moore have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jamal Shead has directly created 42 percent of all Houston field goals over the last five games. Shead has 23 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cougars are 13-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Shockers are 5-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 4-4 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 83.4 points while giving up 52.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 57 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars seventh among Division I teams. The Wichita State offense has averaged 68.6 points through 13 games (ranked 217th, nationally).