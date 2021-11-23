How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Houston Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the #12 Houston Cougars face the Wisconsin Badgers from Mandalay Bay Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Cougars vs. Wisconsin Badgers

The Houston vs. Wisconsin game will be streaming on ESPN

Wisconsin vs. Houston Game Preview: Wisconsin meets Houston in Maui Invitational

Wisconsin (3-1) vs. Houston (4-0)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Houston are set to square off in the Maui Invitational. Houston earned a 70-52 win over Butler in its most recent game, while Wisconsin emerged with a 69-58 win against Texas A&M in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Houston’s Kyler Edwards, Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore have combined to score 41 percent of all Cougars points this season.DOMINANT DAVISON: Brad Davison has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Badgers. Houston has 43 assists on 79 field goals (54.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Wisconsin has assists on 24 of 67 field goals (35.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Wisconsin has held opposing teams to 53.3 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.