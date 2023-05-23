How to Watch ‘How to Create a Sex Scandal’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The small, quiet community of Mineola, Texas was shaken up when word of a pedophile sex ring went public back in 2005. Now, in a new docuseries, Max is delving into this shocking true story and the aftermath of these tragic events. “ How to Create a Sex Scandal ” features three episodes, which will premiere on Max on Tuesday, May 23. All three parts are available to stream on-demand on the same day. You can watch How to Create a Sex Scandal with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘How to Create a Sex Scandal’ Premiere

“How to Create a Sex Scandal” sheds light on the terrifying and bizarre true events that went down in Mineola. It all went public when several children in the town revealed that they were part of a sex ring at a local swingers club. After the children confirmed these heartbreaking details, there was a lengthy legal process to ensure that justice was served. It turns out that this startling situation goes even deeper than expected. The community was then left to deal with the aftermath and all of the damage.

Over the course of the three episodes, viewers will learn the full story from start to finish. “How to Create a Sex Scandal” begins when the shocking details of the pedophile ring first come to light. The series then dives into the trials and the crucial information that ultimately affects the outcome. Finally, the trials wrap up and the public learns what was really going on at the swingers club and how these innocent children were involved.

‘How to Create a Sex Scandal’ Premiere Schedule

All three episodes premiere on Max on Tuesday, May 23.

