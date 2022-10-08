How to Watch ‘How to Find Forever’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Another feel-good film debuts on Great American Family this weekend! “How to Find Forever” is a wholesome romance movie that follows a proposal planner who is trying to create a love story of her own. Will she be able to put her professional experience to good use and find a “forever” for herself? The brand-new movie airs on Great American Family on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch the premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘How to Find Forever’

In “How to Find Forever,” Marley is eager to find her own “forever.” She’s a proposal planner and helps couples execute the dreamiest engagements, from nailing beautiful locations to making sure the process goes smoothly. Though she’s involved in many other people’s love stories, she hasn’t had the chance to find her perfect person yet.

Things change when Marley accepts a new client who has a proposal location in mind. As the planning process continues, Marley and her client run into some issues as someone tries to stop the engagement from happening at this particular spot.

Be sure to tune in on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET to see if Marley ends up falling in love by the end of “How to Find Forever.”

The “How to Find Forever” cast includes Erin Agostino, Aaron Ashmore, Brooke Paisson, Greg Ellwand, Mary Long, Lara Amersey, Vicki Kim, Glenda MacInnis, Julie Nolke, Graham Parkhurst, and Chris Tarpos.

