Great American Family How to Find Forever

How to Watch ‘How to Find Forever’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Another feel-good film debuts on Great American Family this weekend! “How to Find Forever” is a wholesome romance movie that follows a proposal planner who is trying to create a love story of her own. Will she be able to put her professional experience to good use and find a “forever” for herself? The brand-new movie airs on Great American Family on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch the premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘How to Find Forever’

About ‘How to Find Forever’

In “How to Find Forever,” Marley is eager to find her own “forever.” She’s a proposal planner and helps couples execute the dreamiest engagements, from nailing beautiful locations to making sure the process goes smoothly. Though she’s involved in many other people’s love stories, she hasn’t had the chance to find her perfect person yet.

Things change when Marley accepts a new client who has a proposal location in mind. As the planning process continues, Marley and her client run into some issues as someone tries to stop the engagement from happening at this particular spot.

Be sure to tune in on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET to see if Marley ends up falling in love by the end of “How to Find Forever.”

The “How to Find Forever” cast includes Erin Agostino, Aaron Ashmore, Brooke Paisson, Greg Ellwand, Mary Long, Lara Amersey, Vicki Kim, Glenda MacInnis, Julie Nolke, Graham Parkhurst, and Chris Tarpos.

How to Stream ‘How to Find Forever’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “How to Find Forever” live on Great American Family using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: Great American Family + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: Great American Family

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Heartland Extra
Includes: Great American Family

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: Great American Family

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Great American Family + 18 Top Cable Channels

Check Out the 'How to Find Forever' Trailer:

