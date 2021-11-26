 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘How To with John Wilson’ Season 2 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

John Wilson documents New York City in a new light; in lockdown and then in recovery. “How to with John Wilson” continues with Wilson’s mission of self-discovery as he films and observes fellow New Yorkers while also attempting to offer everyday advice on six new topics. Season 2 airs on Friday, November 26. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.

How to Watch ‘How to with John Wilson’

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and stream “Dune” and then “King Richard” later this year.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘How to with John Wilson’

A lot has changed since Season 1 was filmed. In a unique journey of self-discovery and an observational quest focused on today’s culture, the documentary filmmaker, self-described “anxious New Yorker,” and anti-influencer John Wilson comments on everyday life in New York City and how the people that inhabit it deal with a pandemic.

This new season will have short 25-minute “how to” episodes that will provide everyday advice on six new topics. It will be similar to Season 1, with unexpected turns and John’s refreshing honesty. Each episode will be titled something simple like “How to make small talk” but will have a largely deeper meaning as it is explained in an intriguing, magical way.

The show is executive-produced by Wilson along with Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You), Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.

How To with John Wilson

October 23, 2020

In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. The awkward contradictions of modern life are eased by Wilson’s candid, unpolished commentary. Building upon Wilson’s previously released “how to” short films, each episode takes wildly unexpected turns but is grounded in John’s refreshing honesty.

