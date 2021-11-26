How to Watch ‘How To with John Wilson’ Season 2 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

John Wilson documents New York City in a new light; in lockdown and then in recovery. “How to with John Wilson” continues with Wilson’s mission of self-discovery as he films and observes fellow New Yorkers while also attempting to offer everyday advice on six new topics. Season 2 airs on Friday, November 26. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.

About ‘How to with John Wilson’

A lot has changed since Season 1 was filmed. In a unique journey of self-discovery and an observational quest focused on today’s culture, the documentary filmmaker, self-described “anxious New Yorker,” and anti-influencer John Wilson comments on everyday life in New York City and how the people that inhabit it deal with a pandemic.

This new season will have short 25-minute “how to” episodes that will provide everyday advice on six new topics. It will be similar to Season 1, with unexpected turns and John’s refreshing honesty. Each episode will be titled something simple like “How to make small talk” but will have a largely deeper meaning as it is explained in an intriguing, magical way.

The show is executive-produced by Wilson along with Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You), Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking.