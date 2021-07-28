 Skip to Content
How to Watch Hulu’s Exclusive Lollapalooza Livestream Live for Free Without Cable

Ben Bowman

If you’re a fan of live music, Hulu is offering the opportunity to enjoy the incredible Lollapalooza experience without the body-to-body crowds and sky-high concession prices. The streaming service is offering an exclusive live feed of the iconic Chicago festival, whether you’re on the ad-supported or ad-free tier. Hulu also offers a Free 30-Day Trial, so you can enjoy other great shows and movies for several weeks after Lolla’s final encore.

How to Watch Lollapalooza 2021

Lollapalooza 2021 is Hulu’s first-ever exclusive live event. It’s the 30th anniversary of the eclectic festival. Some of the headliners are Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Band of Horses.

Also appearing is Limp Bizkit for some reason. (Watch the HBO Max “Woodstock ‘99” documentary if you want a flashback to that band’s most terrifying concert appearance.)

This move by Hulu is an excellent leap, breaking the boundaries of what content is traditionally included in a streaming package.

The last time Foo Fighters played Lollapalooza, a crazy rainstorm broke out in the middle of “My Hero” and the band just kept playing as they got drenched and Grant Park turned into a giant mud pit. Check this video to see how bad it got. Thanks to Hulu, you can enjoy the show from the safety of your own home.

On Which Devices Can You Stream Lollapalooza 2021 on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $11.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$5.99+ / month
hulu.com

