How to Watch Hulu’s Exclusive Lollapalooza Livestream Live for Free Without Cable

If you're a fan of live music, Hulu is offering the opportunity to enjoy the incredible Lollapalooza experience without the body-to-body crowds and sky-high concession prices. The streaming service is offering an exclusive live feed of the iconic Chicago festival, whether you're on the ad-supported or ad-free tier.

How to Watch Lollapalooza 2021

When: Thursday, July 29-August 1 - 1 p.m. to Midnight

Where: Hulu

Lollapalooza 2021 is Hulu’s first-ever exclusive live event. It’s the 30th anniversary of the eclectic festival. Some of the headliners are Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Band of Horses.

Also appearing is Limp Bizkit for some reason. (Watch the HBO Max “Woodstock ‘99” documentary if you want a flashback to that band’s most terrifying concert appearance.)

This move by Hulu is an excellent leap, breaking the boundaries of what content is traditionally included in a streaming package.

The last time Foo Fighters played Lollapalooza, a crazy rainstorm broke out in the middle of “My Hero” and the band just kept playing as they got drenched and Grant Park turned into a giant mud pit. Check this video to see how bad it got. Thanks to Hulu, you can enjoy the show from the safety of your own home.

On Which Devices Can You Stream Lollapalooza 2021 on Hulu?

