How to Watch ‘Hush’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Dr. Draya Logan has made a career out of keeping secrets, becoming a highly successful sex and relationship therapist, TV personality, and a best-selling author to boot in “Hush,” which is airing its Season 1 finale on Thursday, Jan. 19 on ALLBLK. When Dr. Logan finds herself personally immersed in a web of sex, murder, and the kinds of issues she deals with in her professional life every day, she’ll go to any lengths necessary to preserve the life she’s built for herself. You can watch the season finale of “Hush” with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch ‘Hush’ Season Finale

About ‘Hush’

“Hush” centers on the life and practice of Dr. Draya Logan, a star in her own right. Having built a successful practice and publishing career, catering to the between-the-sheets lives of her rich and famous clientele, Dr. Logan seems to have it all. Alongside renowned relationship psychiatrist and A-List “relationship fixer” Logan (Joyful Drake; “P Valley”), Dr. Logan decides to launch the ‘Penthouse Project’.

Along with her trusted team, including her right hand and head of security, Q (Rob Gordon; “The Christmas Lottery”), Dr. Logan has provided a handful of married women with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to share a luxury penthouse to explore their secret desires… and potentially be the subjects of her next best seller.

These women are all successful in their own lives, but each hides a secret that they’re anxious to keep hidden from the others. Dr. Logan is the gatekeeper of the indiscretions of the rich and powerful, but will the deadly secrets of these three women end her career… or her life? You’ll have to watch the season finale of “Hush” to find out!

Can You Stream ‘Hush’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you are not yet a customer of ALLBLK, yes! ALLBLK offers new users a seven day free trial to its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Hush’ Series Premiere on ALLBLK?

ALLBLK is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial allblk via amazon.com ALLBLK ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total. … A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want. The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel. 7-Day Trial $5.99 / month allblk via amazon.com