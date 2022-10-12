How to Watch ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Barney Documentary on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

While many Americans are familiar with Barney the beloved purple dinosaur, not everyone knows the dark side of his legacy. This week, a new two-part docuseries, “I Love You, You Hate Me,” drops on Peacock that explores the dark underbelly of the beloved preschool character. The series exposes the hate that the “Barney & Friends” character and his TV series received for unbelievably strange reasons. The two episodes premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and you can stream the two-part docuseries on-demand with a Subscription to Peacock.

“I Love You, You Hate Me” brings light to the rise and fall of Barney. In the trailer, the show’s creator, Sheryl Leach promotes inclusivity and love, but it’s clear to see that the opposite became true. While the children’s show was all about kindness, it jumpstarted a movement of hatred and anger. The docuseries takes a closer look at everything that occurred and shares a side of Barney that very few have ever seen.

I Love You, You Hate Me October 12, 2022 A thought-provoking exploration of the spectacular rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along?

In the trailer, Bob West, who played the role of Barney at one point, revealed just how intense this hatred for the dinosaur was. He described the hateful messages and death threats he received years ago. He said, “They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family. They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me.”

Prominent people, including Al Roker and Bill Nye, among others, make appearances in the doc and share the shocking and true stories about the hate that the purple dinosaur received.

