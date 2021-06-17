How to Watch iCarly Reboot For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Ten years after signing off one of TV’s most iconic shows, Carly, Spencer and Freddie are back, navigating the next chapter of their lives in a world where gig work pays the bills and every seven year old is a TikTok celeb. Carly, her roommate Harper, and best friend Freddie face the uncertainties of their twenties, finding work, love, and a new kind of family with the help of Carly’s brother Spencer, and in spite of Freddie’s snarky stepdaughter, Millicent. Watch the trailer below:

How to Watch “iCarly” Revival Online For Free

When Are New Episodes of iCarly Released?

The first three episodes of the 13-episode first season will premiere on June 17, with new episodes released every Thursday.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

A subscription to Paramount+ is available for $4.99 / month, or $49.99 / year ($4.17 / month).

Does “iCarly” Cost Extra to Stream on Paramount+?

iCarly is included in your Paramount+ subscription without an additional fee.

On What Devices Can I Stream iCarly?

You can stream iCarly on all devices that Paramount+ is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

How Many Times Can You Stream iCarly?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Paramount+, you can continue to stream the show as often as you would like.

Can You Watch iCarly Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Paramount+ on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.