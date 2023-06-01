How to Watch ‘iCarly’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The “ iCarly ” reboot is back for another fun season on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 1, and there’s no telling what might happen this time around. Since the series returned, viewers have had a chance to catch up with Carly, Freddie, Spencer, and other favorite characters to see how they’re navigating their twenties. This season, fans may finally see “Creddie” happen. You can watch iCarly: Season 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About ‘iCarly’ Season 3 Premiere

“iCarly” Season 3 will explore Freddie and Carly’s friendship and potential relationship. He’s currently dating Pearl, but Carly admits to her brother, Spencer, that she’s discovered she has feelings for Freddie now. For years, fans have wondered if they might end up together, and Season 2 ended with a pivotal scene regarding their relationship. The trailer proves that this continues to be a major storyline in the newest episodes. The pair must figure out where they stand and decide whether they would like to pursue a romantic relationship or keep it in the friend zone.

Meanwhile, both Spencer and Harper go back in time in different ways, leaving them to navigate their pasts. As Spencer heads back to his roots, Harper reconnects with someone and the outcome is not what she expected. Amid the comedic moments in the new season, the stakes are high and there is plenty of drama ahead.

The rebooted series features several familiar faces, as well as a few new additions. Starring in the third season are Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett.

Can you watch ‘iCarly’ Season 3 Premiere for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch iCarly: Season 3 on Paramount Plus.

‘iCarly’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

The first two episodes are available to stream beginning on Thursday, June 1. After that, new episodes will premiere Thursdays.

Can you watch ‘iCarly’ Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download iCarly: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘iCarly’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch iCarly: Season 3 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the reboot are available to stream on Paramount+. Additionally, viewers can watch the original “iCarly” series on the streaming service.

