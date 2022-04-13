How to Watch ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
“Discover the nuttiness of parenthood.” The all-new animated shorts series “Ice Age: Scrat Tales” is set to stream on Wednesday, April 13 on Disney+. This series of six animated shorts is a spin-off of the beloved “Ice Age” franchise that has been entertaining audiences young and old for more than 20 years. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’
- When: Wednesday, April 13
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+
About ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’
The new series will feature six animated shorts starring Scrat, the adorable and mischievous saber-toothed squirrel from “Ice Age.” Scrat (voiced by Chris Wedge) experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and Baby Scrat (Kari Wahlgren) bond over — and also battle for ownership of — the highly treasured Acorn.
Episode List
- “Nuts About You”
- “LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to”
- “X’s and Uh-O’s”
- “Nutty Reflections”
- “Teeter Toddler”
- “Nut The End”
Ice Age: Scrat Tales
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Disney+?
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
