How to Watch ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Discover the nuttiness of parenthood.” The all-new animated shorts series “Ice Age: Scrat Tales” is set to stream on Wednesday, April 13 on Disney+. This series of six animated shorts is a spin-off of the beloved “Ice Age” franchise that has been entertaining audiences young and old for more than 20 years. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’

When: Wednesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 13 TV: Disney+

Disney+ Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

About ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’

The new series will feature six animated shorts starring Scrat, the adorable and mischievous saber-toothed squirrel from “Ice Age.” Scrat (voiced by Chris Wedge) experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and Baby Scrat (Kari Wahlgren) bond over — and also battle for ownership of — the highly treasured Acorn.

Episode List

“Nuts About You”

“LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to”

“X’s and Uh-O’s”

“Nutty Reflections”

“Teeter Toddler”

“Nut The End”

