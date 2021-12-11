 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona vs. Illinois Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Illinois Fighting Illini face the #11 Arizona Wildcats from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Arizona Wildcats

The Illinois vs. Arizona game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Fox on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Arizona on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Arizona game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Arizona on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Arizona game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Arizona on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Arizona game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Arizona on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Arizona game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Arizona on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Arizona game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Arizona on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Arizona game.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Arizona on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Arizona game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Illinois vs. Arizona Live Stream

Arizona vs. Illinois Game Preview: No. 11 Arizona, Illinois put streaks on line

No. 11 Arizona (8-0) vs. Illinois (7-2)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arizona looks for its ninth straight win as it faces Illinois, who has won five in a row. Arizona is looking to extend its eight-game winning streak, while Illinois has won five in a row.

STEPPING UP: Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer has complemented Cockburn and is producing 15.8 points per game. The Wildcats are led by Bennedict Mathurin, who is averaging 17 points and 6.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MATHURIN: Mathurin has connected on 34 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Illinois is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Fighting Illini are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: Illinois’s Plummer has attempted 65 3-pointers and connected on 43.1 percent of them, and is 23 of 47 over the past five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Arizona has held opposing teams to 34.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

