How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Illinois Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT, the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Chattanooga Mocs from PPG Paints Arena. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Chattanooga Mocs

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Illinois vs. Chattanooga game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TNT on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Chattanooga on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Chattanooga game on TNT with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Chattanooga on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Chattanooga game on TNT with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Chattanooga on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Chattanooga game on TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Illinois vs. Chattanooga on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Chattanooga game on TNT with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Chattanooga on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Chattanooga game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Chattanooga on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Chattanooga game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Illinois vs. Chattanooga on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Chattanooga game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chattanooga vs. Illinois Game Preview: Illinois Fighting Illini play the Chattanooga Mocs in first round of NCAA Tournament

Chattanooga Mocs (27-7, 14-4 SoCon) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9, 15-5 Big Ten)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -8; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Chattanooga Mocs in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Fighting Illini are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Mocs are 14-4 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon shooting 34.6% from deep. Jamaal Walker paces the Mocs shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Frazier is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Fighting Illini. Kofi Cockburn is averaging 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Malachi Smith is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.