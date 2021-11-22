How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Illinois Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #10 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Cincinnati Bearcats from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNEWS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Illinois vs. Cincinnati game will be streaming on ESPNEWS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPNEWS on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Cincinnati on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNEWS with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Cincinnati on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNEWS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Cincinnati on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNEWS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Cincinnati on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNEWS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Cincinnati on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Cincinnati game on ESPNEWS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Cincinnati on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNEWS so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Cincinnati game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ Premium For Free Through November 29th (normally $10)

Can you stream Illinois vs. Cincinnati on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNEWS so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Cincinnati game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cincinnati vs. Illinois Game Preview: Illinois, Cincy meet in Hall of Fame Classic

Cincinnati (4-0) vs. Illinois (2-1)

Hall of Fame Classic , T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Illinois will take the floor in the Hall of Fame Classic. Cincinnati easily beat Presbyterian by 34 on Thursday, while Illinois is coming off of a 67-66 loss to Marquette on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois’ Jacob Grandison, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams have collectively scored 41 percent of all Fighting Illini points this season.DOMINANT DAVENPORT: Jeremiah Davenport has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Cincinnati offense has turned the ball over on 13.5 percent of its possessions, the 14th-best mark in Division I. 26.4 percent of all Illinois possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Fighting Illini are ranked 345th, nationally).