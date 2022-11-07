How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #23 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game on ESPNU with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Game Preview: Illinois hosts Eastern Illinois in season opener

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -29; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois Fighting Illini open the season at home against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Illinois finished 23-10 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 5.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois went 3-15 in OVC action and 1-16 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 56.3 points per game last season, 25.0 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.