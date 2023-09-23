How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable
This week, two teams will look to get back to .500 as they face off in Champaign, Illinois. The Illinois Fighting Illini coached by Bret Bielema will welcome Tom Herman’s Florida Atlantic Owls to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the game at 1-2, looking to right the ship in the early season. Don’t miss any of the action by tuning into the Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.
How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium | 1402 S 1st St, Champaign, IL 61820
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.
What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game
The Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream the Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$79.99
|$84.99
|$76.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|Big Ten Network
|+ $15
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|+ $11
|✓
Can you stream Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic on Sling TV?
You can watch the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic game on Big Ten Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic on Fubo?
You can watch the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic game on Big Ten Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.