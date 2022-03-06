How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the #20 Illinois Fighting Illini face the #24 Iowa Hawkeyes from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Illinois vs. Iowa game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Iowa on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Iowa on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Illinois vs. Iowa on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Iowa on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Iowa game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Illinois vs. Iowa on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Iowa game.

Illinois vs. Iowa Live Stream

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Preview: Murray and No. 24 Iowa host No. 20 Illinois

Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Iowa takes on the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini after Keegan Murray scored 23 points in Iowa’s 82-71 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-3 in home games. Illinois is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawkeyes are 12-7 in Big Ten play. Iowa scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois won the last meeting 87-83 on Dec. 7. Jacob Grandison scored 21 points points to help lead the Fighting Illini to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kofi Cockburn is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Murray is averaging 23.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.