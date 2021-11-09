How to Watch Jackson State Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #11 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Jackson State Tigers from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Jackson State Tigers

The Illinois vs. Jackson State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.



Jackson State vs. Illinois Game Preview: Illinois opens 2021-22 season against Jackson St.

Jackson State (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State went 12-6 last year, while Illinois ended up 24-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last season. The Fighting Illini offense scored 82.8 points per matchup en route to a 5-3 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Jackson State went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season.