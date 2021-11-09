 Skip to Content
How to Watch Jackson State Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #11 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Jackson State Tigers from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Jackson State Tigers

The Illinois vs. Jackson State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Jackson State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Jackson State game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Jackson State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Jackson State game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Jackson State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Jackson State game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Jackson State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Jackson State game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Jackson State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Jackson State game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Jackson State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Jackson State game.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Jackson State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Jackson State game.

Illinois vs. Jackson State Live Stream

Jackson State vs. Illinois Game Preview: Illinois opens 2021-22 season against Jackson St.

Jackson State (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State went 12-6 last year, while Illinois ended up 24-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last season. The Fighting Illini offense scored 82.8 points per matchup en route to a 5-3 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Jackson State went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season.

