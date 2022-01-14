How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #25 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Michigan Wolverines from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Illinois vs. Michigan game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Michigan on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Michigan game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Michigan on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Michigan game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Michigan on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Michigan game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Michigan game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Michigan on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Michigan game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Michigan on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Michigan game.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Michigan on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Michigan game.

Illinois vs. Michigan Live Stream

Michigan vs. Illinois Game Preview: No. 25 Illinois plays Michigan following Frazier's 29-point showing

By The Associated Press

Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Illinois hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Trent Frazier scored 29 points in Illinois’ 81-71 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini are 7-1 in home games. Illinois is 10-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolverines are 1-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Illini and Wolverines face off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kofi Cockburn is shooting 60.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.